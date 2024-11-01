2,624 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Purchased by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,893,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,720,000 after acquiring an additional 226,720 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,241 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,663,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,203,000 after purchasing an additional 189,843 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,331,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,204,000 after purchasing an additional 79,908 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,216,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

COF opened at $162.79 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $99.37 and a 1-year high of $167.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.56.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

