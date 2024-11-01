2,804 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 93.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth $34,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

THC stock opened at $155.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.45. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $171.20.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $1,879,733.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,867.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $1,879,733.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,867.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 8,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,812.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,456. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,203 shares of company stock valued at $19,754,997 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

