2,885 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.29.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $92.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.70 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.75.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.42%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

