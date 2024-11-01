34,790 Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Bought by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,372,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,366,000 after buying an additional 164,614 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 50,247 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 610,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 65,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,334,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.88. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

TEVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

