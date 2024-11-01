4,906 Shares in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Bought by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,343,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,518,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,502,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 299.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 409.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,287 shares during the period.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDL opened at $67.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.78. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $91.70.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

