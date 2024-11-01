70688 (COR.L) (LON:COR) Shares Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

70688 (COR.L) (LON:COR – Get Free Report) shares fell 14.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 24,816,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 63,660,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

CORETX Holdings PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged providing cloud and managed information technology (IT) services. The Company offers a range of services including cloud and hosting, network and connectivity, collaboration, cyber security, managed services, and IT asset management.

