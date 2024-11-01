abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Stake Raised by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 151,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 41,560 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 227,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 332,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $26.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $23.47. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $26.65.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.