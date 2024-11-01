abrdn plc Acquires 14,527 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 276,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $18,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,276,210. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,276,210. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $720,077.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,087,054.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,906 shares of company stock worth $3,388,596. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO opened at $80.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.94. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.