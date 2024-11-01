abrdn plc Acquires 49,400 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $23,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

NEP opened at $19.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.47.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.25 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.9175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.96%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.06%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

