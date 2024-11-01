abrdn plc Acquires New Shares in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

abrdn plc bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,136,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,885,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 142.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 45.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMMT stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.75. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $33.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.39 and a beta of -0.97.

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

