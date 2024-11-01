abrdn plc Boosts Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,084 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $24,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,468 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter worth $88,437,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 3,636.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 546,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,696,000 after purchasing an additional 531,794 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,576,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,218,000 after purchasing an additional 504,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth $51,277,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $104.28 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $80.94 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.95.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 13.51%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PACCAR from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 20,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $2,138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,287,316.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $2,138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,287,316.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 9,894 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,124 shares of company stock worth $3,543,740. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

