abrdn plc Buys 249,929 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 199.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,929 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $27,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 312,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,904,000 after purchasing an additional 49,188 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 493.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 20,840 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Regency Centers by 10.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,048,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,995,000 after acquiring an additional 873,062 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Regency Centers by 14.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 309,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after acquiring an additional 15,621 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,105.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REG stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $75.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $360.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.17 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 5.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Compass Point upped their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

