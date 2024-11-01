abrdn plc Cuts Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

abrdn plc decreased its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 337,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,516 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $21,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth $32,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on TTE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.
TotalEnergies Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of TTE opened at $62.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $147.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.75.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TotalEnergies
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.