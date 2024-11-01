abrdn plc Cuts Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

abrdn plc decreased its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 337,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,516 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $21,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth $32,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on TTE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of TTE opened at $62.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $147.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.75.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

