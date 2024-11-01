abrdn plc Has $21.05 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,531 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.05% of Exelon worth $21,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Exelon by 646.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Exelon by 178.8% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in Exelon by 502.7% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Exelon Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.48. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

