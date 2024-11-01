abrdn plc Has $23.21 Million Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 606,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.17% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $23,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMH. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 331.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $445.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 108.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMH has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

