abrdn plc Has $25.13 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

abrdn plc lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,805 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $25,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,616,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,750,000 after purchasing an additional 192,652 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Marriott International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,296,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,836,000 after buying an additional 149,378 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,355,000 after acquiring an additional 33,149 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 613,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its stake in Marriott International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 325,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.39.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $260.02 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.75 and a 12 month high of $266.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.43 and a 200-day moving average of $239.08. The company has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

