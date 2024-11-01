abrdn plc Has $559.33 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 869.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,259,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923,431 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.0% of abrdn plc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. abrdn plc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $559,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1,073.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $169.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.89 and a 200-day moving average of $155.80. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.26 and a 52 week high of $186.42. The company has a market capitalization of $790.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.63, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 184.35%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.54.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

