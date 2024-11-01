abrdn plc Increases Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,849 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.10% of SBA Communications worth $25,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 359,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,955,000 after purchasing an additional 212,739 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In related news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,084.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.23.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC opened at $229.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.27. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.29 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 61.83%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

