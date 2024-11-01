abrdn plc Increases Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $21,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,234,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,553,058,000 after buying an additional 73,585 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 607,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in ANSYS by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,985,000 after purchasing an additional 22,836 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,281,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 398,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,081,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $320.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $320.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.58.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

