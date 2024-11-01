abrdn plc Lowers Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,738 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $19,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 24.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,415,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $131.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.95. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.42 and a 1 year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $941,682.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,518,588.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $179,856.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $169,414.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $941,682.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,634 shares in the company, valued at $20,518,588.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,673 shares of company stock valued at $13,918,095. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $156.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.44.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

