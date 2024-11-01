abrdn plc Purchases 58,485 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,485 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $24,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 709.3% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 293.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 20.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

APO stock opened at $143.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.85. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $147.04.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

APO has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

