abrdn plc Raises Position in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.13% of Campbell Soup worth $19,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 5,022.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,438,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,700 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4,419.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 732,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,103,000 after buying an additional 716,320 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,067,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,259,000 after buying an additional 517,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Campbell Soup by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,971,000 after buying an additional 363,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 262.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 417,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after acquiring an additional 302,371 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPB opened at $46.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average of $46.98. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

