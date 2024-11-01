abrdn plc Reduces Stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

abrdn plc lowered its position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,596 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.38% of Vertex worth $22,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 38,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 80,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 5.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 160,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vertex by 191.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertex by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex alerts:

Vertex Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of VERX opened at $41.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average is $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $43.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 353.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Vertex had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 158,900 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $5,922,203.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,430,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,299,827. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex news, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $895,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,654.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 158,900 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $5,922,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,430,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,299,827. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,629,244 shares of company stock valued at $64,039,589 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VERX shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Vertex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Vertex

About Vertex

(Free Report)

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.