abrdn plc Sells 39,471 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,203 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 39,471 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $19,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,107,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,918,472,000 after purchasing an additional 209,589 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 27.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 891,796 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $46,124,000 after buying an additional 193,110 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 7.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 211,320 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 641,682 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,175,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 7,647.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 443,325 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $19,617,000 after buying an additional 437,603 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.49. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $55.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 14.08%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Macquarie reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 119,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $6,405,744.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,776.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

