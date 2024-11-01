abrdn plc Sells 4,176 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.07% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $20,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

