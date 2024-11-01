abrdn plc Sells 569 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

abrdn plc cut its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $20,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,395,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 4.4% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 23.6% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. UBS Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,340.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,225.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,202.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total transaction of $40,392,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $43,055,777.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total transaction of $40,392,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,055,777.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total transaction of $922,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,613,046.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $46,225,660. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,009.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,122.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,011.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,463.45 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 14.40%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $46.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 157.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

