abrdn plc Sells 91,371 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 708,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91,371 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 1.50% of Cohu worth $18,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Cohu by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 47,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 83,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Cohu by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.7% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $24.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.85 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $36.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COHU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COHU

Insider Transactions at Cohu

In other Cohu news, Director Nina Richardson sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $120,675.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,475.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $130,204 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cohu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.