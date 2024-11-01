abrdn plc Trims Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,999 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $27,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 313,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,227,000 after purchasing an additional 33,463 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.5% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 29.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 244,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,368,000 after purchasing an additional 56,060 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $111.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.93. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $94.73 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

