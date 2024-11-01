Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 6,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $478.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $523.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.55. Adobe has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,693.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Adobe by 226.7% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

