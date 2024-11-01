AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason & Associates Inc increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 40,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $431,000.

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF stock opened at $67.73 on Friday. AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.08 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.20 million, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.85.

About AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF

The AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and outperform the S&P 500 Index by holding a focused group of US-listed stocks using proprietary models.

