AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Short Interest Down 5.5% in October

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCMGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $25.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11.

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.6312 dividend. This is a boost from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Featured Stories

