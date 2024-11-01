Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW) Short Interest Update

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Airship AI Price Performance
Shares of Airship AI stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34. Airship AI has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $2.19.
Airship AI Company Profile
