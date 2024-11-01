Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW) Short Interest Update

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Airship AI stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34. Airship AI has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $2.19.

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

