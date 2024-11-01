Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Short Interest Update

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 26,654 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $909,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,405,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Price Performance

AKTS stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Akoustis Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

Featured Stories

