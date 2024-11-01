Alice Williams Sells 850 Shares of Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) Stock

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME – Get Free Report) insider Alice Williams sold 850 shares of Pro Medicus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$189.27 ($124.52), for a total value of A$160,878.65 ($105,841.22).

Alice Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Alice Williams purchased 350 shares of Pro Medicus stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$148.61 ($97.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,013.15 ($34,219.18).

Pro Medicus Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Pro Medicus Increases Dividend

Pro Medicus Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Pro Medicus’s previous Final dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Pro Medicus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers Visage radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.

