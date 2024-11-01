Allworth Financial LP Acquires 1,567 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in América Móvil by 1,545.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,380,000 after acquiring an additional 174,414 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMX opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $20.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $20.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.08.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

