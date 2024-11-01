Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Acquired by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 19,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 371.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 15,760 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Friday, October 18th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Anavex Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Anavex Life Sciences Trading Up 15.9 %

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $560.33 million, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.61. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

