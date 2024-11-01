Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New $206,000 Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in CRH in the first quarter valued at $71,172,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 26,276 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the first quarter worth approximately $4,041,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the first quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 510.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 19,027 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

CRH Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $95.45 on Friday. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.28.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. CRH’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

