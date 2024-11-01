Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 6,566 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,566 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Wendy’s were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 378.0% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 483.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $17,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,943,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,728,745.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Wendy’s Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of WEN stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $20.65.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $570.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.15 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.01%.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

