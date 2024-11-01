Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Stock Price Down 10% – What’s Next?

Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02). Approximately 645,383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 830,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

Ascent Resources Trading Down 6.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.86.

About Ascent Resources

Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It holds 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

