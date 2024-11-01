Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 725,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,074 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.87% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $27,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATMU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 366.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,080,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,601,000 after buying an additional 6,348,391 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,102,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,800,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,743,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,355,000 after purchasing an additional 583,078 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ATMU opened at $38.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.07. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $40.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.33 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 187.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATMU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty bought 5,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,964.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.56 per share, with a total value of $260,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,539.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty bought 5,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,964.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

