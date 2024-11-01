Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 780 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.9% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,651,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 77,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 53,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Bank of America initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.37.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $116.71 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $460.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.40.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

