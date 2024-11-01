Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 27,500 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $477,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,647,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,776,956.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Monday, October 28th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 42,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $739,075.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $125,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 37,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $487,125.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $220,800.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $157,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 3,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00.

Travelzoo Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.74. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 174.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelzoo announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 1,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Travelzoo by 9.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,352 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 79,990 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 97,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Travelzoo by 217.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TZOO shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Travelzoo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelzoo

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.