Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 4,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,970. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 4,065 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,970. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $181.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.07 and a fifty-two week high of $189.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.35%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

