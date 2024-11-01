Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Buys 84,544 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 346.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,972 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,544 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 858.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,168,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,453,718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Broadcom by 855.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,674,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,186,292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347,563 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 226,130.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,246,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,224,520,000 after buying an additional 8,242,455 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 156,028.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,284,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,256,657,000 after buying an additional 7,280,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 958.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $564,183,000 after buying an additional 2,958,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $169.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $790.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.80. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.26 and a 52 week high of $186.42.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

