Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,534 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 288,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 178,221 shares in the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $633,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,587,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 426.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,186,000 after purchasing an additional 727,447 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CGCB opened at $26.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.25. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $27.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.0849 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

