Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $2,239,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Capital One Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.56.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $162.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.53. The stock has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $99.37 and a 1-year high of $167.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

