CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $29.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.