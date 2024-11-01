China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 11,239 Shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,239 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xeris Biopharma were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,606,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after buying an additional 519,897 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 44,893 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 188.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 39,335 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $477.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.76. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43.

Xeris Biopharma ( NASDAQ:XERS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.80 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 16,662.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

