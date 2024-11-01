China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,720 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 9.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $423.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.24. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 68.21% and a negative net margin of 270.74%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.66) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at $114,101.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGNX has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.45.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

