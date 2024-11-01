China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 518,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 147,066 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,158,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 107,203 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 201,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNDA opened at $4.65 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23. The company has a market cap of $271.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.47 million during the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VNDA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

